CCTV image released after woman left with puncture wound after dog bite in woods in Northamptonshire village

Police want to speak to the woman in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after a woman was left with a puncture wound after a dog bite incident in woods in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Bucknell Wood, Abthorpe, between 10am and 10.30am on Wednesday, September 24.

Police say a woman was bitten by a dog, causing a puncture wound to her leg.

Officers are keen to locate the women pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging her to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000562579.