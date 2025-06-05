CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault in Northampton casino

Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after a racially aggravated assault in a Northampton casino.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the casino in The Parade on March 22.

In a statement released today (Thursday June 5), police say a staff member was attacked by two people after he refused them entry to the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000165356.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.