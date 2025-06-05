CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault in Northampton casino
A CCTV image has been released by police after a racially aggravated assault in a Northampton casino.
The incident happened at the casino in The Parade on March 22.
In a statement released today (Thursday June 5), police say a staff member was attacked by two people after he refused them entry to the toilet.
The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000165356.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.