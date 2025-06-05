CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault in Northampton casino

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:29 BST
Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.
Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.
A CCTV image has been released by police after a racially aggravated assault in a Northampton casino.

The incident happened at the casino in The Parade on March 22.

In a statement released today (Thursday June 5), police say a staff member was attacked by two people after he refused them entry to the toilet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000165356.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice