CCTV image released after Northampton Tesco staff member harassed repeatedly over two days

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a Northampton Tesco staff member was harassed repeatedly over two days.

The incidents happened between Thursday July 18, and Friday July 19, at the Weston Favell shop.

Police say a staff member was repeatedly harassed and – on September 18 - have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000422082.