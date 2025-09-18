CCTV image released after Northampton Tesco staff member harassed repeatedly over two days
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a Northampton Tesco staff member was harassed repeatedly over two days.
The incidents happened between Thursday July 18, and Friday July 19, at the Weston Favell shop.
Police say a staff member was repeatedly harassed and – on September 18 - have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000422082.