CCTV image released after mobile phone stolen from self-serve checkout in Northampton Aldi

Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:18 BST
Police would like to speak to the man pictured.
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a phone was stolen from a self-serve checkout at a Northampton Aldi.

The incident happened between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 24, at the Aldi off Queen’s Park Parade.

Police say a mobile phone was left at the store’s self-service checkout area. When the customer realised and returned to collect it, it had been stolen.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000439694.