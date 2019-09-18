CCTV image released after jewellery and two safes stolen in Bugbrooke burglary

Police investigating a burglary in which jewellery and safes were stolen have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to.

Between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 28, a property in Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, Northampton, was broken into by a person who kicked in a side door.

Do you recognise this man?

The property was searched and items including jewellery, two safes and vehicle keys were stolen.

Officers would like to identify a man captured nearby on CCTV as he may have information useful to the investigation.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, between 5ft 10 inches tall and 6ft and of skinny build.

"He wore a black beanie hat, black hooded top with a white logo on the front and black shorts.

"He carried a white Tesco bag for life and had black cross or crucifix tattoos around three inches in height halfway up each calf."

The man pictured, anyone who recognises him, witnesses to the burglary or anyone with information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.