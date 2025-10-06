CCTV image released after 'child grabbed by collar' inside Northampton shop

Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.

A CCTV image of a woman police want to speak to has been released after a “child was grabbed by the collar” inside a Northampton shop.

The incident happened on Wednesday May 28, at about 12.20pm, inside a shop in Bushland Road.

Police say a “child was grabbed by the collar and pushed out of the way” and that the woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000308296.