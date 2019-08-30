CCTV footage released of man police want to speak to after woman raped in Northampton

CCTV footage of a man believed to have information about a woman being raped in Northampton has been released today (Friday, August 30).

The victim was approached by a man in Abington Street before he raped her in Magee Street at around 5.30am on Saturday (August 24), police said.

Police want to speak to this man, seen on Abington Street an hour before a woman was raped in Magee Street, as he may have information relevant to their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

She was able to get away from him and sought help from a passing motorist, who called police.

Officers investigating the attack have released a video clip of a man walking on Abington Street shortly before the attack, who they believe may have information relevant to their enquiries.

The man in the footage, anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.