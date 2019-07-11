CCTV: Desborough criminal damage police appeal

A car in Desborough was deliberately damaged.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Burdock Way.

Do you know this man?

The incident happened on Sunday, June 16, at about 1.10am, when a vehicle in the area was deliberately scratched. Police released the image today (July 11).

A police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

"Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."