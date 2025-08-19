CCTV: Boy assaulted during bike robbery outside leisure centre in Northampton

Officers investigating a robbery outside Lings Leisure Centre in Billing Brooke Road, Northampton, are appealing for help to identify the man pictured.

Between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Sunday, June 8, a teenage boy left his bike secured outside a shop, but when he returned, his bike was on the pavement and an unknown man stood over it.

As the boy attempted to take his bike, the man assaulted him before stealing his bike and riding off towards Tonmead Road, according to Northants Police.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.

Please quote incident number 25000332014 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.