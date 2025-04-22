CCTV: Assault and theft as security guard spat at inside Iceland store in Northampton

The man in the CCTV image could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify following an incident of assault and theft at a supermarket in Harlestone Road, Northampton.

The incident happened in the Iceland store on Friday, March 28, at about midday, when items were stolen and a security guard was spat at.

Please quote incident number 25000181444 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.