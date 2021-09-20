CCTV appeal: Two women seen having an 'altercation' in Northampton town centre
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident of affray
Two women were witnessed having a heated 'altercation' in Northampton town centre earlier this month.
The incident of affray took place between 7pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 7 when two women were seen having the altercation in Abington Street.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman, who may have information about the row.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured and anyone who recognises her is asked to get in touch."
A second woman, aged 20, from Northampton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire police on 101, quoting incident number 21000531850.