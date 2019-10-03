CCTV appeal launched to find cyclist after woman grabbed in Northampton

Police in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a cyclist after a woman was assaulted in Grange Park.

The incident happened in Pine Close on Saturday, September 7, between 7.45pm and 8pm, Northamptonshire Police today said.

A woman was walking through a wooded area and was grabbed from behind, threatened and touched inappropriately.

Officers would like to speak to the person on the bike (pictured), who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have important information about it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000478267.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.