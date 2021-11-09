CCTV appeal after victim knocked unconscious in Kettering

Police want help to identify this person.

A man was knocked unconscious before being assaulted again as he lay on the ground in Kettering town centre.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old Kettering boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident, and he has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Now detectives have released a CCTV image of male, who is seen wearing a white vest and carrying a backpack.

They believe he has information relevant to their enquiries about the serious assault. They're appealing for the public's help to identify him.

The incident took place at about 9pm on Thursday, October 28, when an unknown group of males were seen fighting in High Street, outside McDonald's.

One male was knocked unconscious before he was further assaulted by two males as he lay on the floor.

The victim required hospital treatment.