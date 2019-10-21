CCTV appeal after Northampton garage shop worker 'spat at and grabbed' during robbery

CCTV images have been released of two people police would like to speak to after a female worker at a garage in Northampton was assaulted during a robbery.

Between 6.55pm and 7.10pm on Sunday, September 22, a woman entered the Westbridge BP store in St James Road, Northampton, while a man with her kept the store’s door open.

The shop worker was allegedly grabbed by a man during the robbery at the Westbridge BP store in St James Road, Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A member of staff felt the woman was acting suspiciously and approached her but she then became agitated, her male companion entered the store briefly but they both left.

The woman then returned, spoke to the shop worker, grabbed three boxes of chocolates and made to leave.

When the shop worker tried to stop her, the woman spat in her face, police said.

The male suspect then re-entered the shop and grabbed the shop worker, before both suspects left the store with one box of chocolates, making no attempt to pay.

The people pictured, anyone who recognises them, or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

