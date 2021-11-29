Detectives are hunting a thief who used a forced open a fire to break into a Northampton restaurant at 7am.

Bottles of alcohol and cash were taken during the raid in the town centre earlier this month.

Officers have today (Monday, November 29) released a photo taken from security camera footage of a person they believe may have information about the burglary.

Police issued this CCTV image of a person they want to identify following a burglary in Northampton town centre

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers who are investigating the incident believe the person in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."