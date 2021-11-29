CCTV appeal after fire door is forced to steal booze and cash from Northampton restaurant
Detectives issue CCTV image photo of person who may be able to help with enquiries
Detectives are hunting a thief who used a forced open a fire to break into a Northampton restaurant at 7am.
Bottles of alcohol and cash were taken during the raid in the town centre earlier this month.
Officers have today (Monday, November 29) released a photo taken from security camera footage of a person they believe may have information about the burglary.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers who are investigating the incident believe the person in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000672413 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.