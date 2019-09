A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to speak to after a cyclist stole a wallet from inside a car in Northampton.

A man on a push bike forced open the window of a car in Codlin Close and stole a wallet from inside at around 1am on Monday, September 2.

Police wish to speak to this man about a theft from a car in Northampton

The man in the image or anyone who knows who he is should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.