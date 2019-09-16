Cash stolen from businesses after Northampton community centre burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a Northampton community hall are appealing for witnesses and information.

Brookside Community Hall, in Billing Brook Road, was broken into between midnight and 6am on Thursday, September 12, by an unknown number of suspects who climbed over a gate and forced their way in to the rear of the building.

The incident took place at Brookside Community Hub in Billing Brook Road.

A number of businesses and community projects housed within the building had cash stolen, and damage was also caused to CCTV systems, doors and the building’s fuse board.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.