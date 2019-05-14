Caravans still occupying Northampton park despite promises they would be moved this morning

A large encampment of travellers is still on a Northampton park this evening despite assurances they would be moved on.

The group of around 14 caravans with accompanying vans and cars reportedly arrived on Errington Park, off Ryeland Road, Duston, on Saturday evening (May 13).

Councillor Matt Golby assured residents the caravans would be moved on by this morning (May 14).

Councillor Golby wrote on the Spotted Duston Facebook page using his own account: "Travellers at Errington Park have been instructed by police leave by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. If they do not the Police will enforce section 61 removal notice.

"There will obviously need to be a review of the entry point by Duston Parish Council and Northampton Borough to stop this happening again.

"As a Duston Councillor, I am working with Duston Parish Council, the Countywide Traveller Unit and the Police to safely remove the travellers as soon as possible."

Incidentally, a section of green iron fence in the car park on the east side of the green appeared to have been removed this week.

As of today (May 14), a further section of the fence has reportedly also been damaged.

Whether this damage is related to the travellers arriving has not been confirmed.