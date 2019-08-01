Caravans, horses and turkeys spotted on Northampton park as travellers arrive

An encampment of travellers has been spotted on a public park alongside a Northampton neighbourhood.

Around five caravans with accompanying vehicles and horseboxes have pitched up on the west side of Penn Valley Park, off Peregrine Place, East Hunsbury.

The travellers reportedly arrived overnight on Tuesday (July 30) using an entrance off Clannell Road.

In addition to the vehicles, four horses are tethered around the nearby children's play equipment and residents have also reported two turkeys on site.

Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers Unit has been contacted for a comment.