A car with a 'distinctive' blue disabled badge in the rear window has been stolen in Northampton, according to police.

The white vehicle was taken from Broadway East, Abington, at around 6.40pm on Friday (December 6).

The car was stolen on Broadway East, Abington, Northampton. Photo: Google

It was last seen being driven in the direction of The Headlands pub.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.