Car thief tries to ram police in Northampton following pursuit

A driver in a stolen car was arrested after trying to ram a pursuing set of police cars in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police ARV reported on social media how the grey people carrier had been stolen some 200 miles away in Exeter on Thursday, June 6.

On Friday the force unit posted pictures of the car sandwiched between two police vehicles after they had managed to bring it to a standstill on Saturday.

Those commenting on the post noted how they had seen the pursuit heading through Northampton beforehand.

Northamptonshire Police ARV tweeted: "This vehicle was stolen from Exeter two days ago. It deliberately drove into Police vehicles in an attempt to avoid being stopped. Good use of TPAC tactics concluded the pursuit, and led to the driver being arrested."

No other details of the incident have been released so far.