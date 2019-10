Burglars stole a set of car keys after breaking into a home in a Northamptonshire village but a flat tyre meant to they could not take the actual car.

They forced open a window of a property in Beech Lane, Kislingbury, sometime between 9.30pm on September 30, and 8.15am on October 1.

The burglary was at a home in Beech Lane, Kislingbury. Photo: Google

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.