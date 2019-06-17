Car driver pushes motorcyclist off his bike in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist was pushed off his bike by a car driver after an altercation in Northamptonshire.

A car attempting to undertake a motorcyclist filtering through traffic brushed the rider’s foot near the fire station in Watling Street, Towcester, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday (June 12).

Police news

The motorcyclist shouted at the driver, who then got out of his car and pushed the biker so that he fell to the floor, causing bruising to the victim’s leg and damaging his bike.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s, clean shaven and with short blonde hair. He was driving a small dark-coloured car with L plates on it.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has dashcam footage of it, or information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.