Cannabis plants worth thousands discovered during drugs raid on Northampton house
Police confirm a 36-year-old man has been charged
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:09 am
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:56 am
Detectives uncovered a drugs farm in Northampton on Thursday (December 2).
Police say cannabis plants worth up to thousands were found during a raid on a residential property in Birchfield Road East, Abington, at around 1.30pm.
Residents reported seeing a large police presence and an area taped off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 36-year-old local man has been charged with cultivation of cannabis in connection with the find.