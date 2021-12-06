Cannabis plants worth thousands discovered during drugs raid on Northampton house

Police confirm a 36-year-old man has been charged

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:09 am
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:56 am

Detectives uncovered a drugs farm in Northampton on Thursday (December 2).

Police say cannabis plants worth up to thousands were found during a raid on a residential property in Birchfield Road East, Abington, at around 1.30pm.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence and an area taped off.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm during a raid in Abington on Thursday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 36-year-old local man has been charged with cultivation of cannabis in connection with the find.