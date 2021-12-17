Cannabis factory with more than 700 plants found in derelict Northampton nightclub

More than 700 plants were found.

A cannabis factory with more than 700 plants spread across three floors of a derelict Northampton nightclub has been uncovered.

In the early hours of yesterday morning (December 16), Northamptonshire Police officers raided the former Passion nightclub in Sheep Street.

Officers found a huge cannabis factory spread across three floors, including the dancefloor, and three men inside, aged 21, 24 and 26, were all arrested.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Curlett, said: “We have had some fantastic results as part of our day of enforcement with 15 officers executing multiple warrants across the day.

“The cannabis factory in Sheep Street was uncovered as a result of community intelligence from people in the local area who could smell the plants and also noticed a variety of people going in and out of the property multiple times a day.

“This was really blighting their quality of life so I am pleased that we have cleared this factory and arrested those responsible.

“The times of purely reactive policing are long gone in Northamptonshire.

Officers received community intelligence.

“We are now proactive and tuned into our local areas like never before.

“This makes us more dangerous than ever and my message to criminals is simple – we are watching you, and with the community on our side as they are now, we will catch you and bring you to justice.

“More days of enforcement are planned in the future and I look forward to more good results.”

Three men have been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (December 17).