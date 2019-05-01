Can you help find missing Northampton man Paul Connell?

Police are appealing for help to find a Northampton man who has been reported missing.

Paul Connell, 36, has not been seen or spoken to since the evening of Monday, April 29, when he was believed to be in Northampton town centre.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

Paul has a number of tattoos, including on his neck, arms and hands.

Officers are concerned for Paul and are encouraging him, or anyone with information about where he is, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.