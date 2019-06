Police are appealing for help to find a Northampton man who has been reported missing.

Nicolae Remus-Gruia, aged 20, went missing at about 9am on Sunday, June 16.

Do you know where Nicolae Remus-Gruia is? Picture: Northamptonshire Police.

When he was last seen, Nicolae was wearing a black hat, black puffer jacket, a white shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

If you see Nicolae, or know where he is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote reference PID 29595.