A large encampment of travellers has been spotted in a Northampton neighbourhood close to a new skate park.

Over 15 caravans with accompanying cars and vans have pitched up on the park on Kings Heath Park, close to Kings Heath Practice and the skate park, which was opened on April 1.

At least 15 caravans have been spotted on North Oval, in Kings Heath.

The group reportedly drove onto the site on Sunday night (April 28). It is not known how they accessed the site.

Northamptonshire County Council travellers' team has been contacted for a comment.