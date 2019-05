A large encampment of travellers that pitched up next to a brand new Northampton skate park this week has moved on.

The 15 caravans with accompanying cars reportedly left Kings Heath Park late last night (May 1) after staying a total of three nights.

The encampment on Kings Heath Park arrived on Sunday night (April 29).

It is not yet known if the travellers left of their own accord or were moved on by the Northamptonshire County Council's travellers' team.