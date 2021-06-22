Call 999 immediately if you see man wanted over Wellingborough robbery
Police have told the public not to approach him
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 12:46 pm
Police have urged members of the public to call 999 immediately if they see a man who is wanted over a robbery on Wellingborough's Queensway estate.
Daniel Stray, 24, is wanted after the incident which took place on June 9 this year.
Stray, formerly of Wellingborough but who was recently living in Northampton, also uses the name Daniel Jones.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Stray should not approach him but call us on 999 immediately."