Cafe and timber stack at Salcey Forest targeted in 'mindless' arson attacks

The cafe and a timber stack at Salcey Forest have been targeted in arson attacks described as 'mindless' as police appeal for information.

An accelerant was put on the exterior of Grounds Café in an unsuccessful attempt to ignite the building between midnight and 1am on Sunday (August 11), police said.

Salcey Forest. Photo: Google

While Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had to put out the timber stack set alight between 6pm on August 6, and 12pm the following day, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Rural wildlife crime officer PC Chris Bird said: “These crimes are completely mindless and seek to do nothing but damage a beautiful part of Northamptonshire where people come to relax and have a nice time.

“Fire spreads extremely quickly, especially in woodland, so I would ask anyone who has any information about these arsons to come forward so we can prevent a more serious incident from taking place.

“I would also like to remind users of the area to be careful when disposing of cigarette ends or BBQs as these can easily start fires too.”

A spokesman for Forestry England, which looks after Salcey Forest, repeated the call for witnesses to come forward.

“We are highly concerned with two recent arson incidents at Salcey Forest and grateful for the help and support of the police and fire service," they said.

“Our primary focus is for the safety of our staff and for the thousands of people who visit the woodland.

"The risk of losing any part of this ancient woodland habitat is also a serious concern.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.