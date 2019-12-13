Bus passenger spits at driver in racially-aggravated assault in Northampton... all over a £20 note

A man spat at a bus driver in Northampton and called him an offensive name in a racially aggravated assault after trying to pay with a £20 note.

Between 11.15am and 11.30am on Monday (December 9), the man boarded a bus in Kingsland Avenue and attempted to pay for his fare using the note.

Police want to speak to this man about the racially-aggravated assault on a bus in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

When the driver told the passenger he could not use the note to pay, the man became aggressive and called the driver an offensive name before spitting at him and hitting his clothes.

CCTV images have been released of a man officers in Northampton want to speak to in connection with the assault

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000657784.