Burgling Northampton brothers back behind bars

An operation to clamp down on burglars in Northampton has seen two brothers sent to prison.

Operation Crooked was relaunched in April in a bid to bring the number of home raids in the county down.

This week the police Paul Burke, 41, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and four counts of fraud in connection with a burglary in Gunning Court, Horton, in May 2019, where he stole bank cards and used them at a supermarket in Mereway, Northampton.

His brother, Bryan Burke, 45, of St Leonard’s Court, Northampton, whose wanted appeal was published as part of Operation Crooked, has been recalled to prison thanks to information from members of the public.