Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that saw offenders make off with a games console and laptop.

The burglary happened in Jubilee Close, Wellingborough, between 10pm on Sunday (October 20) and 7.30am yesterday (Monday, October 21).

The offenders broke into the property and stole a Wii Switch console, a Wii Switch controller and a Dell laptop.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.