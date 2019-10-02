Burglars steal expensive jewellery and large amount of cash from Northampton home

Expensive jewellery and a large amount of cash were stolen from a home in Northampton.

The burglars forced entry through the rear of a property in Whiteheart Close, Bellinge, sometime between 3.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday (September 27).

A home on Whiteheart Close, Bellinge, was burgled. Photo: Google

Items including designer Cartier, Breitling and Rolex watches, diamond and gold jewellery and a large amount of cash were taken.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.