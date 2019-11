Cash and a black watch were stolen by burglars from a home in Northampton over the weekend.

The unknown offenders forced entry into the property in Piccadilly Close, Briar Hill, sometime between 10pm on Saturday (November 23) and 9.30am the next morning.

A property in Piccadilly Close, Briar Hill, Northampton, was burgled. Photo: Google

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.