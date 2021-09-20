Burglars smash window of Rushden takeaway and steal till containing a quantity of cash

A takeaway in Rushden was broken into last week and a till containing a quantity of cash was stolen.

The burglary took place between 2.55am and 3.30am on Monday, September 13 when the offenders smashed a window at the back of the takeaway in High Street, Rushden and climbed through.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "They stole a till containing a quantity of cash. The till was later found in the Rectory Road area."

The burglary took place at a takeaway in High Street, Rushden. Photo: Google Maps