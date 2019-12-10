Burglars cut hole in shutter door to steal hairdressing equipment from Northampton business

Burglars stole a load of hairdressing equipment from a business in Northampton by cutting a hole in a shutter door.

The thieves used power tools to cut a large hole in the door at Salon Supplies on Queens Park Industrial Estate, Kingsthorpe, at around 9pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Queens Park Industrial Estate, Kingsthorpe, Northampton. Photo: Google

They made off with a number of electrical hairdressing items from the Studland Road firm, including brands such as GHD, Wahl and Babylis.

A 100-year anniversary edition of Wahl clippers and GHD straighteners were also taken.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000634378 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.