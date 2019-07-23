Burglar steals £100s worth of food from Northampton pub freezer during break-in

Hundreds of pounds worth of food was stolen from a Northampton pub's freezer by a burglar.

An unknown man gained entry to an enclosed area to the rear of The Lumbertubs in Boothville sometime between 12.30am and 4.30am on Wednesday, July 3.

He then damaged the door of an external freezer of the pub in Lumbertubs Lane and stole food items from within worth £300-£400, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man with fair hair, who wore a grey tracksuit top with stripes down the arms, and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who saw the break-in, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.