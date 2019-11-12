Burglar 'senselessly' smashes walls at Northampton charity store in break-in just three weeks after opening

A Northampton charity store that opened just last month has been left to pick up the bill for hundreds of pounds of damage following a break-in.

Staff at the Barnado's charity store interrupted a burglar as he tried to ransack their offices in Abington Street, only to watch him flee the shop.

The burglar ripped a computer desk off its brackets before they left. They were unable to take any cash or goods.

It meant the offender made off before he could steal any cash or goods - but not before ripping a computer desk from its brackets, kicking in a stud wall and damaging the safe.

The shop's staff have now been left to pay the cost of repairs following the break-in overnight on November 1 and November 2, and are now asking for donations to help get the store back on track.

Barnardo’s Area Business Manager, Samantha Dean, says: “Our shop in Abington Street was broken into and we are working with the police on their investigations.

“It is very upsetting for our volunteers and staff who have worked so hard to get the shop up and running and who want to serve the local community. All the money Barnardo’s shops raise is used to help the disadvantaged children and young people.

The burglar also caused extensive damage to a stud wall.

“We’d like to reach out to the community for volunteering and donations to help us get back to where we were. Barnardo’s shops provide crucial funding to run services for the UK's most vulnerable children, young people and families so any support would be gratefully received.”

The Barnado's shop opened on October 12 and is one of the latest additions to Northampon's high street.