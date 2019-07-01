Burglar sacks Northampton charity shop for £1.75 - but community comes together to put things right

A Northampton charity shop is back on its feet after a "senseless" break-in last week with the help of its neighbours.

Staff at Cynthia Spencer Hospice charity shop in St Leonard's Road arrived on Tuesday morning last week (June 25) to find they had been burgled in the night.

The burglar caused hundreds of pounds of damage - for the sake of stealing 1.75 from the till.

A back window had been smashed in to gain entry and the till was hanging off the counter.

And despite causing hundreds of pounds of damage, the burglar made off with only £1.75 in change - which was all that had been left in the till.

Cynthia Spencer's head of retail Charlotte Jones told the Chronicle: "Who breaks into charity shops?

"They literally smashed through the window in the book room. They didn't even take the collection tin.

A window was smashed to gain access - but a local business offered to fix it for free.

"It's frustrating because it means a whole day where we can't open. You lose a day's trade and money that could have gone to the hospice. All for the sake of £1.75."

It comes after this shop was also broken into in February, and staff were facing another hefty bill to repair the damage.

But when word of the burglary spread, staff were met with an outpouring of support from other businesses, tradespeople and neighbours.

Charlotte said: "The community really rallied around us. It's been so touching.

Charlotte Jones and Trudi Mobley from Cynthia Spencer.

"A man named Lenny from Northampton Windows and Conservatories messaged and offered to fix our window for free. A man named Shane Wootton set up a JustGiving page for us, and Lee Bolland offered to fit a security grill.

"It's been so nice. We're a local charity for local people so to see the local community come out to support us has been great. Thank you to everyone who has helped us."

The shop is now open again for business Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5pm.

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.