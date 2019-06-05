BT promise to monitor Northampton phone that could give free calls to drug dealers

BT has applied to install an internet phone outside Northampton's Sol Central and promised that it will stop drug dealers misusing it.

The InLink telephones allow members of the public to use the internet or make phone calls for free, subsidised by the council and advertising.

BT has applied to replace its traditional phone kiosk outside Sol Central in Mare Fair with one of the new devices.

But the company has admitted in a council document that they are a magnet for drug dealers as they offer free calls that cannot be linked to a particular person.

As a result, the company has promised to work with police to block mobile numbers that are used in suspicious patterns.

They hope by doing so they will persuade Northampton Borough Council that the devices will not be abused.

The borough council will determine the application in the next few weeks.