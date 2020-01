A Broughton man is starting a prison sentence after he was jailed for rape.

Stewart Page, 55, was put behind bars at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) after he was convicted of three counts of rape against his victim.

Stewart Page.

Judge Rebecca Crane jailed Page, of Carter Avenue in the village, for a total of nine years.

He will also be subject to an extended licence period of five years when he is released from custody.

Page was found not guilty of other charges of indecent assault.