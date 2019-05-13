Brazen thief returned to same Northampton bar three times in three days to help himself to booze

A brazen thief is wanted by the police after returning to the same Northampton bar to steal items... three days in a row.

The man in his late 20s or early 30s and pictured here, targeted The Lighthouse in Wellingborough Road on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On one of the occasions, he wore a distinct Tasmanian Devil T-shirt.

On Friday, at around 6pm, he waited until staff were not looking before sneaking to the open side of the bar area and putting a bottle of spirits into his jacket.

He then returned at 10pm the following day with a bag, loading several bottles into the holdall. Finally, on Sunday he stole a laptop from behind the bar - walking in wearing a Tasmanian Devil T-shirt and bobble hat.

A spokesman for the Old Northampton Group, which owns the Lighthouse, said: "We have sent all the video footage over to the police and we have shared pictures of him on social media.

"He might be doing this to other places as well - I'm sure we are not the only one.

Police are searching for this man after he stole items from the Lighthouse bar on three consecutive days.

"It's extremely frustrating because it is difficult enough managing everything on a busy night - you don't need people stealing from you.

"The laptop has all the important documents and the rota on it - lots of important information."

If you think you recognise the man pictured, call Northamptonshire Police on 101.