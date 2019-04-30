Boy pushed into path of moving car in Rushden

A teenager was assaulted and pushed in front of a moving car before being run over in Rushden.

Police are investigating the incident and believe those in the car are linked to his attackers.

The incident started after a dispute in Spencer Park.

In an appeal launched today (April 30) police say the 15-year-old victim was involved in a dispute in Spencer Park between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Saturday, April 13.

He was chased from the Greenway, next to Asda, onto Rectory Road, near to East Grove, by two girls and a boy.

The boy was pulled to the ground and punched and kicked by the other boy before breaking free.

He was then restrained again and pushed in front of a moving car, possibly a blue Ford Focus, hitting his head on the bonnet as he fell to the ground.

As he lay on the floor his arm was run over, causing minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed those in the car are linked to the boy’s attackers.

“The suspects are described as a white girl with black or dark brown hair, of slim build and aged 16 to 17, a white girl with blondish hair, blue eyes, of slim build and aged 14 to 15, and a white boy with blondish hair, around 5ft 6in with brown-blue eyes, aged 14 to 15.

“Several members of the public were in the area at the time, including some who spoke to the victim immediately afterwards.

“Officers would like to hear from those people about what they saw.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.