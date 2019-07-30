Boy on scooter punched in face by gang of teenagers in attempted robbery in Northampton

A gang of teenagers tried to rob a boy of his scooter and punched him in the face in an attack in Northampton.

The attempted robbery took place in Lingswood Park, Northampton, on July 13 at about 4.30pm when the victim was playing with his friend in a nearby park.

They were approached by a group of four boys aged between 13 and 16.

The group attempted to take the boy’s scooter before punching him in the face.

One of the offenders is described as a white boy, about 15 years old, of average build, about 5ft 6in, with clear skin and medium length, black hair. He was wearing a black jacket and was carrying a sky blue coloured man bag.

Another of the offenders is described as a white boy, about 13 years old, of average build, about 5ft 5in with short, light brown hair. He was wearing a brown jacket and a blue/green t-shirt.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.