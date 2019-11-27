Boy, 17, stabbed outside McDonald's in Northampton town centre

A fight involving two gangs outside McDonald's in the Drapery led to a teenager being stabbed in the back.

The serious assault happened between 6 and 6.30pm last night (Tuesday) outside McDonald’s when two groups had an altercation which resulted in a 17-year-old boy being stabbed in his back.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody.

Detectives are now investigating and would like witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

