Boy, 15, in custody today after arrest made over Thorplands shooting

Detectives investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Northampton on Monday night have made an arrest.

A 15-year-old Northampton boy was arrested earlier today (Wednesday, October 2) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody this afternoon.

Police sealed off part of Booth Meadow Court yesterday with police tape.

The victim was injured in the Thorplands area shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, September 30, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Sapphire to investigate the shooting, with officers continuing to carry out reassurance patrols and house-to-house enquiries in the Thorplands area today (Wednesday).

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, of Northampton CID, said: “This continues to be a fast-paced investigation, and our team is very appreciative of the support and information we have received so far from the local community.

“I appreciate the concern this incident has caused, and would reassure people that we have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to understand what has happened and why, with current indications suggesting there is not a risk to the wider public as a result of this incident.

“Thankfully the victim continues to recover well, and I’d like to repeat our plea for anyone with information which might be relevant to our investigation to get in touch by calling 101 and citing Operation Sapphire.”

Witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

