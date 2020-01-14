Boris Johnson pessimistic about chances of Harry Dunn 'killer' returning to face justice but family remain certain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a 'very low' chance the American woman accused of killing Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn will return to the UK.

The United States is considering a request from the British government for Anne Sacoolas to be extradited to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash outside Croughton in August.

The US State Department has criticised the request and repeatedly said she will not come back but Harry's family has seen their family for her to face justice make headlines around the world.

Talking to BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, Mr Johnson said this morning (Tuesday, January 14): "I think it's right we have made the appeal for extradition.

"I have to be absolutely clear with you Dan, the chances of America actually responding by sending Anne Sacoolas to this country are very low.

"That's just not what they do but we will continue to make every effort that we can."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Harry, 19, died in hospital after the crash with a car while riding his motorcycle on the B4031 between RAF Croughton and the village in the evening of August 27.

Mrs Sacoolas, who has admitted to driving her car on the wrong side of the road and being involved in the fatal crash, initially co-operated with police but then flew to the US citing diplomatic immunity.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger responded to Mr Johnson's comments on Twitter saying: "I am afraid the PM is misinformed.

"The US has never once, in the long history of the treaty, turned down an extradition request from the UK. Not once."

Harry Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger (centre) with Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn. Photo: Getty Images

After the extradition request was sent by the Home Office on Friday, a lawyer will decide whether it falls under the dual-criminality treaty, where the alleged offence is a crime in both countries and carries a prison sentence of at least a year.

The maximum punishment for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years in jail but a judge would take lots of different factors into account before deciding on the sentence, should a defendant be convicted.

The US has always argued that Mrs Sacoolas is entitled to diplomatic immunity - Northamptonshire Police has argued it no longer applies because she is not in the country anymore.

While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said there is an 'anomaly' with how diplomatic immunity relates to spouses at RAF Croughton.