BMW 'shot' at with 'unknown projectile' during road rage incident on the A45 in Northampton

Police believe a driver shot at another car during an 'aggressive' incident on one of Northampton's busiest roads.

The incident, which is being described by Northamptonshire Police as criminal damage, happened on the A45 Nene Valley Way towards Northampton.

Between 9.30am and 9.45am on Sunday, December 15, a 60-year-old man was driving a BMW car when he pulled in front of another vehicle, just past the junction of Riverside Retail Park.

A force spokesman said: "Another driver reacted aggressively to this manoeuvre and is believed to have shot an unknown projectile at the man’s BMW.

"This other car then pulled in front of the BMW and erratically inter-changed lanes.

"Once the man reached his destination and parked up, he noticed his rear fog light had been broken."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000671802.